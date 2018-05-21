Regulatory News:

Cellectis S.A. (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) announced that the underwriters of Calyxt's previously announced follow-on offering have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 457,500 shares of Calyxt's common stock. Including this full option exercise, total gross proceeds to Calyxt from the offering will be approximately $60.9 million. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 22, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Calyxt is a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company. Following the offering, Cellectis will own approximately 70.6% of Calyxt's outstanding shares of common stock.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Co. LLC and Jefferies are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities is acting as lead manager and BMO Capital Markets Corp. is acting as co-manager.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on May 17, 2018. This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by facsimile at (212) 902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

