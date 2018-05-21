sprite-preloader
WKN: 881026 ISIN: FI0009005987 
21.05.2018 | 14:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Invitation to UPM's Capital Markets Day and webcast

(UPM, Helsinki, 21 May 2018 at 15:30 EET) - UPM will arrange a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in London on Thursday, 31 May, 2018. Participants of the event will meet the members of UPM executive team and have the opportunity to hear their views and discuss UPM's strategy, business portfolio, performance, growth opportunities and innovation.

Participants are kindly asked to register for the event by email, address ir@upm.com (mailto:ir@upm.com).

A live webcast (https://upm.videosync.fi/2018-05-31-cmd) of the presentations will be available via UPM's web (http://www.upm.com) site, starting at 10:00 am local time. Recordings of the presentations will be posted on the UPM web site after the event.

Timetable of the Capital Markets Day (local time):
At 09:30 - 10:00 Registration and coffee
At 10:00 - 14:00 Presentations
At 14:00 - 15:00 Lunch

The venue of the event:
Landing Forty Two
The Leadenhall Building
122 Leadenhall Street
London EC3V 4AB
United Kingdom

For further information, please contact:
Aija Syvänen, UPM Investor Relations, Tel. +358 (0) 20 415 0033, email: aija.syvanen@upm.com (mailto:aija.syvanen@upm.com)

UPM, Investor Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 20 415 0033
ir@upm.com (mailto:ir@upm.com)

UPM, Media Relations
9.00-16.00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com (mailto:media@upm.com)

UPM
UPM leads the forest-based bioindustry into a sustainable, innovation-driven and exciting future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. UPM provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumption. Products are made of renewable and recyclable materials. The group employs around 19,100 people worldwide and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM - The Biofore Company - www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com)

Follow UPM on Twitter (https://twitter.com/UPMGlobal) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/upm-kymmene) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/UPMGlobal) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/upmdotcom) | Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/upmbiofore/) | upmbiofore.com (https://www.upmbiofore.com/)



Source: UPM via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)