Invitation to UPM's Capital Markets Day and webcast

(UPM, Helsinki, 21 May 2018 at 15:30 EET) - UPM will arrange a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in London on Thursday, 31 May, 2018. Participants of the event will meet the members of UPM executive team and have the opportunity to hear their views and discuss UPM's strategy, business portfolio, performance, growth opportunities and innovation.

Participants are kindly asked to register for the event by email, address ir@upm.com (mailto:ir@upm.com).

A live webcast (https://upm.videosync.fi/2018-05-31-cmd) of the presentations will be available via UPM's web (http://www.upm.com) site , starting at 10:00 am local time. Recordings of the presentations will be posted on the UPM web site after the event.

Timetable of the Capital Markets Day (local time):

At 09:30 - 10:00 Registration and coffee

At 10:00 - 14:00 Presentations

At 14:00 - 15:00 Lunch

The venue of the event:

Landing Forty Two

The Leadenhall Building

122 Leadenhall Street

London EC3V 4AB

United Kingdom

For further information, please contact:

Aija Syvänen, UPM Investor Relations, Tel. +358 (0) 20 415 0033, email: aija.syvanen@upm.com (mailto:aija.syvanen@upm.com)

UPM, Investor Relations

Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET

tel. +358 20 415 0033

ir@upm.com (mailto:ir@upm.com)

UPM, Media Relations

9.00-16.00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com (mailto:media@upm.com)

UPM

UPM leads the forest-based bioindustry into a sustainable, innovation-driven and exciting future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. UPM provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumption. Products are made of renewable and recyclable materials. The group employs around 19,100 people worldwide and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM - The Biofore Company - www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com)

Follow UPM on Twitter (https://twitter.com/UPMGlobal) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/upm-kymmene) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/UPMGlobal) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/upmdotcom) | Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/upmbiofore/) | upmbiofore.com (https://www.upmbiofore.com/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: UPM via Globenewswire

