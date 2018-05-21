New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Machine-Learning: The New Master of Financial Markets," featuring AnalytixInsight (TSXV: ALY) (OTCQB: ATIXF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit http://nnw.fm/UZn2r

To read the original editorial, visit http://nnw.fm/uBn5U

AnalytixInsight's artificial intelligence technology uncovers meaning in seemingly random numbers and discordant data, transforms unintelligible information into plain English, and delivers it as actionable insights. The technology is scalable and applicable to virtually any data-driven industry, such as finance, communications, healthcare, insurance or government. AnalytixInsight has already achieved significant strategic inroads in fintech, information management and workflow analytics, offering AI solutions in three strategic initiatives: CapitalCube.com, MarketWall and Euclides Technologies. AnalytixInsight's flagship product, CapitalCube.com, is a breakthrough artificial intelligence financial portal that provides comprehensive machine-driven research and insights by performing billions of computations and comprehensive analysis on every listed stock in the world every day. Within seconds, SAAS-based platform CapitalCube.com delivers on-demand fundamental research, portfolio evaluation and screening tools on any of 50,000-plus global equities and North American ETFs. CapitalCube supplies individual investors with the power of algorithms and analytics previously enjoyed only by major Wall Street institutions. Stock analysis is delivered with every conceivable metric, which is immediately scored against peers for safety and analysis. An investor no longer needs to parse through reams of financials because CapitalCube instantly displays important key financial ratios such as working capital and year-over-year revenue growth.

About AnalytixInsight Inc.

AnalytixInsight's artificial intelligence platform transforms data into narratives. AnalytixInsight's online portal CapitalCube algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful, actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight holds a 49 percent interest in Marketwall, a mobile platform for banking and stock trading. AnalytixInsight owns Euclides Technologies Inc., a workflow analytics systems integrator. For more information, visit the company's website at www.AnalytixInsight.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR). These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) is another NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution that can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com