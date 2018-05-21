Stock News Now: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Provides Update on Direct-to-Consumer and Retail Partner Sales Strategies in New SNNLive Video Interview with StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / StockNewsNow.com , The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with Suzanne Miglucci, President & CEO of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR), the original and leading worldwide source of created moissanite, according to the company's website (see here: www.charlesandcolvard.com).

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. - Provides Update on Direct-to-Consumer and Retail Partner Sales Strategies

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd., based in the Research Triangle Park area of North Carolina, is the original creator and leading source of Forever One™, Forever Brilliant® and Forever Classic™ moissanite gemstones for fine jewelry. Moissanite is unique, available in three color grades (colorless, near-colorless and faint color) and produced from silicon carbide (SiC) crystals. Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite® is sold with a Limited Lifetime Warranty to wholesale distributors, manufacturers, retailers, TV shopping networks, and designers as loose stones or set in a wide variety of quality metal setting options. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. also sells direct to consumers through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, charlesandcolvard.com, LLC and through third-party marketplaces. Charles & Colvard, Ltd.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CTHR." For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

