Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors Who Held Shares of Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTEK) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for investors who formerly held Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTEK) shares.

Investors, who held shares of Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTEK) and received Veevo Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) shares as a result of the takeover, might have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 2, 2017, Veeco Instruments Inc. and Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTEK) announced that they have signed an agreement for Veeco Instruments Inc. to acquire Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTEK). Under the terms of the transaction Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTEK) shareholders will receive $21.75 per share in cash and 0.2675 of a share of Veeco common stock for each Ultratech common share outstanding. Based on Veeco's closing stock price on February 1, 2017, the transaction consideration is valued at approximately $28.64 per Ultratech share

In March 2017, a lawsuit was filed in connection with the takeover of Veeco Instruments and Ultratech. The plaintiff alleged that, among other things, that in connection with Veeco Instruments Inc's proposed acquisition of Ultratech, the defendants purportedly agreed to a supposedly inadequate price for the Ultratech shares, agreed to unreasonable deal-protection measures, and potentially engaged in supposed self-dealing. In May 2017 the case was dismissed.

