Dixons Carphone has appointed Clare Pettit as interim group chief financial officer with immediate effect. This follows the announcement back in January that Humphrey Singer was stepping down to take up the role of CFO at Marks & Spencer. Pettit was previously group financial controller, having joined the business in November 2018. Humphrey will remain at the business and as a board director until his departure at the end of next month. As previously announced, Jonny mason will be joining Dixons ...

