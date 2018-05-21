Imperial Blue Finance Funds £8.7 Million Bridging Loan in UK With Middle Eastern Investor

LONDON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Imperial Blue Finance has funded the purchase of a portfolio of residential apartments in Hampstead, London for a private investor.

Imperial Blue Finance, the Structured Finance and Investment Platform based in Mayfair, London, acted as Facility Agent on the transaction on behalf of a Middle Eastern investor.

The transaction was introduced to Imperial Blue by Fitch & Fitch director, David Wise, who said "following a full review of the market Imperial Blue offered the most competitive blend of pricing, flexibility and speed. It is clear why Tom and his team are a Spears 500 recommended firm, and continue to demonstrate they are one of the top privately owned property offices in London."

Tom Harries, owner of Imperial Blue, said "we are thrilled to have completed our first deal with this borrower and I thank David Wise hugely for his experience & assistance throughout the process in navigating the complexities involved with a borrower in an offshore jurisdiction. From the moment the case was introduced it was a case of all hands on deck to ensure we hit the completion deadline. We typically co-invest alongside high net worth individuals and family offices are happy to look at any funding requirements from 500k+ and welcome anything that requires speed, flexibility and market leading rates."

Fladgate acted on behalf of Imperial Blue and it's investors and JSF Law acted as legal advisors for the borrower.