Pietro Rosa TBM (Turbine Blade Manufacturing) today announced that it has signed a 10-year, long-term agreement (LTA) with Pratt Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp., to supply airfoil products for both commercial and military engines. The LTA, which may extend to the entire Pietro Rosa TBM Group in Europe and the United States, will support Pratt Whitney's F135, PW2000 and the Geared Turbofan (GTF) family of engines.

This agreement represents a significant step in the collaboration between the two companies, enabling the Pietro Rosa TBM Group to utilize its advanced engineering capabilities and the vertical integration of hot forming, machining and surface finishing technologies.

"We're pleased to sign this agreement with Pietro Rosa," said Art Erikson, executive director of Strategic Sourcing, Pratt Whitney. "We have tremendous growth ahead, and suppliers like Pietro Rosa that sign up to our contractual governance, commitment to cost competitiveness and continuous improvement will continue to have opportunities to grow with us."

Mr. Mauro Fioretti, President and CEO of the Pietro Rosa TBM Group, stated: "We feel honored to have been selected and entrusted by Pratt Whitney with this long-term agreement. It represents the best type of recognition of the Pietro Rosa TBM 130-year heritage. This agreement further supports our strategy of building long lasting business partnerships with key OEMs, based on our passion for innovation and mutual trust. The signing of this agreement will also provide remarkable benefits for our communities on both sides of the Atlantic, at Pietro Rosa TBM as well as the Connecticut-based Pietro Rosa TBM Company New England Airfoil Products."

