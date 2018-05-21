sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,01 Euro		-0,27
-0,41 %
WKN: A0B5ZS ISIN: GB00B01C3S32 Ticker-Symbol: RGR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,63
66,18
18:02
65,01
65,60
18:01
21.05.2018 | 17:32
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Randgold Resources Ld: Non-executive Directors Acquisition of Shares

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / In accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) (LSE: RSS) notifies that:


(i)

Safiatou Ba-N'Daw, a non-executive director of the Company, purchased 117 ordinary shares of the Company on 18 May 2018, at a price of £57.57 per share; and

(ii)

Jeanine Mabunda Lioko, a non-executive director of the Company, purchased 178 ordinary shares of the Company on 18 May 2018, at a price of £57.57 per share.


The above shares were acquired by Mrs Ba-N'Daw and Mrs Mabunda Lioko pursuant to the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme for directors and senior employees.

Safiatou Ba-N'Daw's shareholding in the Company is now 6,159 Shares or 0.01% of the current issued share capital of the Company and Jeanine Mabunda Lioko's shareholding in the Company is now 8,635 Shares or 0.01% of the current issued share capital of the Company.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:


Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 7711338

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com


Website: www.randgoldresources.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:


1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Safiatou F Ba-N'Daw

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Independent Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Randgold Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2138002TSG2FEQZOYH72

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary share of US$0.05 in Randgold Resources Limited

ISIN Code: GB00B01C3S32

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares pursuant to the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£57.57

117

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18 May 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Jeanine Mabunda Lioko

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Independent Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Randgold Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2138002TSG2FEQZOYH72

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary share of US$0.05 in Randgold Resources Limited

ISIN Code: GB00B01C3S32

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares pursuant to the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£57.57

178

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18 May 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

SOURCE: Randgold Resources


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE