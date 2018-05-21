Pöyry Oyj: Assuruá Energia Solar starts operation in Brazil with technical consulting and engineering services from Pöyry

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 21 May 2018 at 17:30 (CEST)

The Assuruá Energia Solar PV power plant started to generate energy in the first quarter of 2018. Located in the city of Itaguaçu da Bahia (Bahia), the plant has an installed capacity of 30 Mwac.

Pöyry were selected as owner's engineers and provided technical consulting services in project management and engineering. Part of the service on the Assuruá Energia Solar project was to model risk reduction, economic aspects and the overall high quality of the implementation. This included project revision, construction and erection supervision, commissioning supervision, financial monitoring, and contract administration. Pöyry was also responsible for the Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) supervision of the project.

Nilson Niero, Consulting, Energy, Infrastructure and Special Projects Director of Pöyry Brazil, explains that all stages of the project were completed on time and with the high quality standards expected by the client thanks to the excellent work and expertise of the technicians and engineers involved. "We are sure that this delivery is the beginning of a lasting and trustworthy relationship with the client," he says.

Controlled by Vientos Solutions LLC, Assuruá Energia Solar has a 20-year power purchase agreement signed at the August 2015 auction held by ANEEL.

About Vientos Solutions LLC

Vientos Solutions is an international energy company that develops, builds, owns and operates energy infrastructure businesses in the emerging markets. Vientos is primarily focused on the development of renewable energy solutions, investing in wind, solar and hydro assets. Established in 2016, the company is currently developing two solar power plants in Brazil and a wind power plant in Argentina, all of which will begin commercial operation in 2018. Vientos also has several other projects in its development pipeline. Through its affiliates, Vientos has offices in Houston, Buenos Aires, and Belo Horizonte. Vientos Solutions is sponsored by a U.S.-based private investment firm managing more than $10 billion in assets on behalf of its investors

