Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their ' Electrical Resistor Market Procurement Research Report.' This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of electrical resistor and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the electrical components category analyze the market for both the buyers' and suppliers' perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the sourcing opportunities to help them achieve cost-savings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005812/en/

Electrical Resistor Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Engaging with the suppliers who provide consistency in the quality of the products offered is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to identify the cost-saving opportunities," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, suppliers who have the ability to supply products that meet buyers' specifications are the preferred suppliers among the buyers," added Tridib.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Download a FREE sample

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for electrical resistor.

The growing need to enhance the productivity and functionality of electronic devices

The sale of portable devices such as smartphones and laptops

The increase in global population and growing consumer purchasing power

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

Report scope snapshot: electrical resistor category

Market Insights:

Global category spend

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

To know more, download a FREE sample

Category Pricing Insights:

Pricing outlook

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

To know more, download a FREE sample

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

To know more, download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global DC Power Cables Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Inductors Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Signaling Devices Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global High Voltage Capacitor Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005812/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com