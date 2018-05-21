Supermicro Announces New Cloud-Scale Enterprise Systems at OpenStack Summit 2018

Already proven at the most demanding e-commerce, social and cloud installations, these multi-node BigTwin, SuperBlade, 1U Cloud Storage configurations deliver Flexible Cloud Scale Efficiency and Performance to today's Datacenter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced that it is offering proven cloud-scale, enterprise system configurations including the multi-node BigTwin and SuperBlade along with a 1U Cloud Storage system at the OpenStack Summit 2018, booth B9.

These proven Supermicro cloud system configurations have already been deployed across the entire range of datacenter environments including cloud service providers (CSPs), media streaming, e-commerce, social, telecommunications, semiconductor, OpenStack, artificial intelligence (AI), content delivery networks (CDN), and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI). These systems are cloud optimized for scale-out, high performance at maximum density and software defined storage.

"Supermicro is helping enterprises accelerate their time to deployment by offering proven cloud system configurations that have already been deployed at scale in large cloud datacenters," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "For rack-level optimization, Supermicro Rack Scale Design 2.1 (RSD 2.1) manages racks of disaggregated servers, storage, and networking and is tightly integrated with other datacenter management software layers such as OpenStack using the Restful Pod Manager APIs that enable end-to-end cloud infrastructure deployment. When enabled with Supermicro RSD 2.1, our 1U all-flash NVMe storage system with 32 hot-swap NVMe SSDs can share up to a half petabyte of high-performance storage with up to 12 hosts simultaneously. These 32-drive systems have already been deployed at many datacenters including one of the world's most successful automobile companies."

For Scale-Out Cloud applications, Supermicro's latest four-node 2U BigTwin system leverages shared high-efficiency power supplies and large shared cooling fans to not only reduce power consumption per node but also reduce datacenter A/C costs delivering substantial TCO savings. The SuperServer 6029BT-HNC0R offers a flexible, cost-effective, dense and easy to service infrastructure platform for scale-out cloud deployments.

When highest density and lowest cost are the priorities, Supermicro's 4U SuperBlade with 14 dual Intel Xeon Scalable processor server blades and dual 10G switches based on Intel Ethernet is the best choice. In addition to saving rack space, the SuperBlade drastically reduces the number of cables required making it easy to deploy and service. With an open management interface, the SuperBlade is non-proprietary and provides the utmost in flexibility and cost savings.

Lastly, for Cloud Storage, Supermicro's 1U storage server (SSG-6019P-ACR12L) supports 12 hot-swap 3.5" storage drives and four front-access 7mm NVMe or SATA SSDs. Occupying just 1U of rack space, this storage server provides a powerful dual Intel Xeon Scalable processor platform with high capacity storage, perfect for data analytics and object storage applications.

These Supermicro cloud-scale systems are based on the Intel C622 chipset and come standard with integrated dual 10G ports per node to provide highly reliable, cost-effective, power efficient and fast 10Gb Intel Ethernet network performance. With support for add-on cards and Supermicro's flexible SIOM network modules, these servers can be also equipped to support 100/40/25G high-speed networking options. Visit https://www.supermicro.com/solutions/Cloud.cfm for more details.

Supermicro's cloud solutions validated and tested with software from the leading open source technology providers can be found at www.supermicro.com.

Showcasing a breadth of platforms to address a wide range of OpenStack workloads, Supermicro's exhibits include the new all-flash NVMe 32-drive 1U JBOF, top-loading 45-bay 4U storage system, and 4-node 2U BigTwin system along with the new 48-port 25G SFP28 Ethernet switch and a 52-port 1G layer 2 switch.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, BigTwin, SuperBlade, SuperServer, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693726/Super_Micro_Computer_Cloud_Scale.jpg