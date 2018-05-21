BH Macro Limited - Notice of AGM

BH Macro Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number46235)

LEI Number: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

(The "Company")

21 May 2018

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at La Fregate Hotel, Les Cotils, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 21 June 2018 at 12 noon.

The Notice of AGM has today been posted to shareholders with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 to follow shortly.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



END

