BH Macro Limited - Notice of AGM
London, May 21
BH Macro Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number46235)
LEI Number: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
(The "Company")
21 May 2018
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at La Fregate Hotel, Les Cotils, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 21 June 2018 at 12 noon.
The Notice of AGM has today been posted to shareholders with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 to follow shortly.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
