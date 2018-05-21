Energy storage and clean fuel company ITM Power announced on Monday that chief finance officer Andrew Allen will be elevated to the board as finance director with immediate effect. The 36-year old has been a chartered accountant since 2007, is a director of property management firm Mistral (Kenwood Road) Management Company and has a background in auditing manufacturing SMEs based in South Yorkshire. Allen has been at the AIM-traded company since 2011, when he joined as financial controller, ...

