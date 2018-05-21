AIM-listed double glazing group Safestyle said on Monday that it is seeking damages and injunctive relief against competitor Safeglaze UK - whose most recent TV ad was fronted by Eastenders legend Pam St Clement - and a number of named individuals. "The claim asks the Court to determine whether Safestyle is entitled to injunctive relief and damages from what the group considers to be passing off, the misuse of confidential information, unlawful means conspiracy and malicious falsehood," it said. ...

