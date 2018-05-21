Fully Restored 17th Century Umbrian Villa To Sell At Auction Without Reserve Via Concierge Auctions

LONDON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Auctions is to sell Villa Campo Verde, a historic villa in the medieval village of Eggi, near the charming hilltop town of Spoleto, Italy. The property dates back over 1,200 years and represents an example of truly authentic Umbrian architecture. Recently, the villa has undergone complete restoration, undertaken by acclaimed local architects and artisans. Originally listed at €1.95million, the villa will sell without reserve to the highest bidder on 29 June. Bidding will open on 26 June.

Set within a 3,150 square metre plot, the 800 square metre house offers 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, comfortably accomodating up to 25 people. Communal spaces include reception rooms with open fireplaces, a contemporary library, kitchen and dining room seating up to 30. The surrounding land incorporates a walled garden with courtyard, terazzos flanked by historic trees, an orchard, herb garden and swimming pool bordered by a patio. Following its extensive restoration, the home is seismically protected, with under-floor heating, WiFi and phone reception, wheelchair access to the ground floor and en-suite bathrooms. Historic features include chestnut wood beamed ceilings, exposed stone walls, a terracotta tiled roof and many fireplaces.

Umbria is renowned for its harvests of truffles, olives and wines, as well as its rich Roman history. Festivals celebrating the region's food and drink, faith, history, art and music take place throughout the year. Eggi is situated just one hour from Rome by road and Perugia Airport can be reached in 30 minutes. Property owners in Italy can benefit from a non-domiciled tax regime, introduced last year, by which all income received outside of Italy is taxed at a flat rate of €100,000 per annum.

Charlie Smith, European Advisor for Concierge Auctions, comments: "Since the introduction of an appealing new personal tax regime at the beginning of last year, Italy is proving an increasingly popular option for property buyers from Europe and the Middle and Far East. The idyllic rural lifestyle offered by Villa Campo Verde nonetheless allows for access to Rome, a location convenient for both owner occupiers and tourists, should the villa be run as a rental business."

The property is open for preview daily by appointment. To book an appointment or to register to participate in the sale, visit www.conciergeauctions.com.

