Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP: Q1 2018 results presentation

Golar LNG Partners LP 1st Quarter 2018 results will be released before the NASDAQ opens on Thursday May 31, 2018. In connection with this a webcast presentation will be held at 4:30 P.M (London Time) on Thursday, May 31, 2018. The presentation will be available to download from the Investor Relations section at www.golarlngpartners.com (http://www.golarlngpartners.com/)

This webcast will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this webcast by dialling-in using the following details:

a. Webcast



Go to the Investors, Results Centre section at www.golarlngpartners.com (http://www.golarlngpartners.com/) and click on the link to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

b. Teleconference



Call-in numbers:

International call +44 330 336 9411

UK Free call 0800 279 7204

US Toll +1 929 477 0324

USA Free call 866 548 4713

Norway Free call 800 14947

Norway Toll +47 2350 0296

The participants will be asked for their name and conference ID. The Golar conference ID is 8742692

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.



Please download the presentation material from www.golarlngpartners.com (http://www.golarlngpartners.com/) (Investors, Results Centre) to view it while listening to the conference.



If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can either listen to a replay of the conference call on www.golarlngpartners.com (http://www.golarlngpartners.com/) (Investors, Results Centre), or listen to a playback by dialling:



United Kingdom +44 20 7660 0134

United States +1 719 457 0820

Norway +47 23 50 00 77

- followed by replay access numberThis service will be available for the 7 days immediately following the scheduled event.