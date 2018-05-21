CompuMark and Chinese trademark solutions provider White Rabbit / Bai Tu announce strategic partnership

BOSTON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuMark, the industry leader in trademark research and protection solutions and White Rabbit (www.cha-tm.com), the leading supplier of trademark data from China and domestic provider of trademark search and watch services, today announced a strategic partnership. This exclusive alliance will provide businesses around the world with improved access to timely and accurate Chinese trademark data from White Rabbit, while also creating opportunities for companies within China to take advantage of CompuMark's leading global trademark research solutions.

White Rabbit, or 'Bai Tu' as the company is known in China, provides an extensive range of trademark solutions for the Chinese domestic market. The company is named after the first known Chinese trademark, which was acquired by a needle-making shop in Jinan City during the Northern Song Dynasty (AD 960 - 1127).

China's domestic trademark register is the largest in the world, accepting more than five million new trademark applications in 2017. A recent analysis by CompuMark showed that 60% of trademark applications in 2017 were on the China trademark register.

Jeff Roy, President, CompuMark, says: "Not only is the Chinese domestic trademark register the largest in the world, but over the past two years, the number of Chinese trademark applications to foreign registers has doubled. Our new partnership will dramatically improve global access to White Rabbit's high-quality Chinese trademark data, which-coupled with their wealth of local knowledge-will enable businesses and trademark professionals alike to gain unique insights into the Chinese market and successfully compete in China."

Ms. Li Fang, Proprietor of White Rabbit, says: "It is with great pleasure that we share the Baitu Trademark Database through this strategic partnership with CompuMark. Our vision is to build on our team's dedication and hard work. Together with CompuMark, we will bring forth a valuable resource for global legal professionals."

ABOUT COMPUMARK

CompuMark is the industry leader in trademark research and protection solutions. We enable trademark and brand professionals worldwide to launch, expand and protect strong brands through the highest quality global content; expert analysis; superior trademark screening, search, and watch tools; and best-in-class service. Key products include: SAEGIS Trademark Screening Tools; TM go365 DIY Clearance Solution; Trademark Full Search; Trademark Watching; Copyright Searches; and Custom Solutions. For more information, please visit www.compumark.com.

ABOUT WHITE RABBIT

White Rabbit (Jinan Bai Tu Trademark Software Co. Ltd) was established in April 2001 to provide professional, digital, intellectual, and intensive services in the trademark industry. Bai tu recently launched the latest version of their "CHATM" trademark inquiry information system and also offer trademark file management, commodity classification query information, and trademark supervision systems. White Rabbit's 5000+ loyal customers cover intellectual property service agencies, law firms, large and medium-sized enterprises and government agencies. For more information, please visit www.cha-tm.com

ABOUT CLARIVATE ANALYTICS

Clarivate Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including CompuMark, Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

