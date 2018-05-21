BTCNN Exclusive on Blockchain Technology and Crypto Regulation Debate in St Petersburg

HONG KONG, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

2017 was a great year for Bitcoin with 2018 delivering even more awareness for the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention towards all cryptocurrencies whilst raising awareness of blockchain technology.

As Blockchain is evolving and new players are emerging, traditional industries are now transforming into what some would call "hybrids". FinTech is a prime example by bringing together Finance and Technology and delivering phenomenal effects for all industries, not just financial services.

Commencing on May 24th, 2018, Russia will host the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a leading platform for the business community to discuss economic issues facing Russia. In 2016, the forum welcomed over 14,000 attendees, with an even larger turnout expected his year. The forum will focus on a variety of topics including Investing, the Digital Economy, Healthcare, Science & Technology, and many others.

An interesting addition to the forum are some of the key names attending such as Dr Demetrios Zamboglou, Chief Business Development Officer of Lykke Corp, as a panellist on the topic: "A recent history of blockchain and the impact on Government and Business."

Having worked in financial services for over a decade and having just completed a doctorate on trading behaviour, Dr Zamboglou is widely regarded as a FinTech specialist with a deep understanding of behavioural finance, technology and risk management - concepts that underpin cryptocurrencies.

Dr Zamboglou will attend the event representing Lykke, a Swiss company seeking to commercialise cryptocurrency adoption by providing a new generation of financial services solutions.

Lykke is a Swiss-based company that is developing the technology to allow all asset classes to be exchanged in a fair and secure way using Blockchain technology whilst providing strong safeguards for users.

Lykke's unique vision hails from financial services, although its potential applications are likely to spread far and wide into other sectors. The core idea is based upon "tokenisation" of all assets, securities and utilities, but maintaining a regulatory balance within key locations such as the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Switzerland - jurisdictions where Lykke is currently active and working closely with local regulatory agencies.

Dr Zamboglou will be discussing the wide range of issues surrounding cryptocurrencies on 26th May at 10:00-11:15 am, at the Technology Leadership Panel Session, Congress Centre, Conference Hall B1, and is expected to present his views regarding current and future development of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and the regulation(s) that will ultimately rule this avant-garde technology.

Contact:Josh White, pr@btcnn.com