sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 884076 ISIN: US69912T1088 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
21.05.2018 | 21:20
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Technologies Releases Chairman's Letter To Shareholders

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: PGNT) Chairman Sham Gad's 2018 Annual Letter to Shareholders is now available on the company's website, www.pgntgroup.com. All Paragon shareholders are encouraged to read it. Shareholders can access the letter by clicking the following link:

http://pgntgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/2018-Shareholders-Letter-Final.pdf

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate and investments.

CONTACT:ir@pgntgroup.com

SOURCE: Paragon Technologies, Inc.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE