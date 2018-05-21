Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Technologies Releases Chairman's Letter To Shareholders

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: PGNT) Chairman Sham Gad's 2018 Annual Letter to Shareholders is now available on the company's website, www.pgntgroup.com. All Paragon shareholders are encouraged to read it. Shareholders can access the letter by clicking the following link:

http://pgntgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/2018-Shareholders-Letter-Final.pdf

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate and investments.

