In this op-ed for pv magazine, Clean Coalition's Frank Wasco explores how microgrid projects by Solar Saves Lives and other organizations show that communities can build back right and prepare for natural disasters.By Dr. Frank Wasko, Program Director, Clean Coalition Microgrids have become crucial to the rebuilding effort in Puerto Rico in the six months since Hurricane Maria. The situation there provides a unique illustration of the importance of microgrids with solar+storage. Solar emergency microgrids While financial, branding, and environmental motivations have led the mainland U.S. to install ...

