Early gains in the US dollar on the back of a putative deal on trade between China and the US at the weekend had petered out by late in the session. Particularly noteworthy were gains in the European single currency, despite the heavy selling seen in Italian sovereign debt markets, where the so-called 'risk premium' widened to 187 basis points, versus 165 last Friday. Thus, by 2054 BST the US dollar spot index was drifting lower by 0.03% to 93.6130, with euro/dollar up by 0.12% to 1.1788. ...

