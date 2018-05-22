Sprint Partners With Scopeworker On Multi-Billion Dollar 5G Deployment

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The supply chain digitization software, Scopeworker, today announced that it will partner with Sprint to help digitize the company's multi-billion-dollar supply chain. Following successful trials in which double-digit percentage savings for Sprint's procurement department were consistently generated, Scopeworker will engage in multiple programs to automate cost, time and quality efficiencies. The Sprint programs are major, multi-year investments that will dramatically improve its network coverage, reliability and speed.

Scopeworker simplifies the world's most complex services supply chains with an uncomplicated digital transformation. The web platform and mobile apps real-time automate engagement between buyers, suppliers and workers for an end-to-end supply chain uberization.

Scopeworker Founder, Sean Yazbeck, explained, "We're pleased to see Sprint's bold decision to embrace a digital transformation of their supply chain was immediately rewarded."

"We chose Scopeworker's platform because it's disrupting the supply chain and changing the way carriers build and operate networks," stated Cyril Pourrat, Sprint's Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain. "The platform allows our Network team to have full visibility to all field-based transactions and track metrics, including cost savings."

According to industry studies, Scopeworker's digitized marketplace automates procurement savings of up to 30% and increases workforce productivity by up to 30%. Stakeholders engage A.I. Analytics for end-to-end transparency of budget, productivity and real-time management by exception. External systems including ERPs, databases and IoT devices are aggregated and their engagement automated.

Sprint's Chief Procurement Officer, Mariano Legaz, stated "As we prepare to deliver the nation's first 5G mobile network in the first half of 2019, the Scopeworker system will help ensure Sprint receives the best, market-based pricing for construction services."

Scopeworker CEO, Justin Duval, added "Scopeworker provides enterprises a simplified roadmap from siloed digitization to end-to-end digitization. It's particularly exciting to see the speed with which Scopeworker has automated cost-effective solutions for multi-billion dollar programs in 4G and 5G densification and the monetization of Smart City and enterprise IoT networks."

Scopeworker is currently developing programs across multiple industries including energy, healthcare and government rapid response management for disaster relief. Scopeworker is additionally partnering with the United Nations to automate sustainable economic growth and increased workforce productivity around the world.

About Scopeworker:

Scopeworker simplifies the world's most complex services supply chains. The platform automates efficiency for buyers, empowers suppliers and improves the lives of field and office workers. Scopeworker is an Industry 4.0 Digitized Supply Chain Vendor Management System (DSC VMS). Its web interface and mobile apps enable enterprises to intuitively configure an end-to-end digitization of entire supply chains. Not just silos. Features include ERP functionality, Vendor Management System (VMS), Live Supplier Bidding, Automated Procurement, Workforce Management and Productivity Tracking, Geo-Fencing, Procure-to-Pay Fintech and live A.I. Analytics. Learn more at www.scopeworker.com and www.twitter.com/scopeworker.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of March 31, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. Learn more at www.sprint.com and www.twitter.com/sprint.

