The selected producer strain shows performance comparable to petrochemical products on the market today.

The tests continue to validate the optimal dosage and have been extended to several animal species.

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI)(Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops, and produces high value-added compounds using rare bacteria, releases the progress of the COLOR2B project, in collaboration with the AVRIL Group, which focuses on the development of a production process for natural feed additives.

The third phase of the project, launched in early 2017, aims to validate the final choice of the strain and to test the various production options in the perspective of the industrialization and marketing of a range of feed additives. Currently:

The final producer strain has been selected for its performance among seven strains and has been tested in experimental farms. Its performance is comparable to petrochemical products in use today.

Several formulations have been tested and the nutritional performances remain constant, which makes it possible to envisage a panel of different formulations according to the targeted applications and the regulatory stakes.

AVRIL plans to test these feed additives on different animal species in order to expand its commercial potential.

The COLOR2B program is therefore on track to achieve the commercial launch of a competitive natural alternative in the farmed animal feed market. The next steps will focus on the validation of optimal dosages, process scaling, and the regulatory approach.

"We are pleased with the progress of the program and the results of the tests conducted on our experimental farms. We hope to be able to integrate this new feed additive into our animal nutrition offering as quickly as possible," says Anne BOURDILLON, Project Manager for the AVRIL Group.

"COLOR2B is a strategic project for DEINOVE in nutrition, which is one of our three target markets. The promising results obtained so far confirm our strategy in this area and demonstrate once again the potential of the platform set up by Deinoveadded Emmanuel PETIOT, CEO of DEINOVE.

ABOUT THE COLOR2B PROJECT

This collaboration agreement, called COLOR2B, has been signed in August 2014 between DEINOVE and SOFIPROTÉOL (renamed AVRIL). Co-financed by the two partners, COLOR2B is an R&D project, which aims at developing a production process for natural feed additives. This includes selecting the best-performing bacteria strains from DEINOVE's strain bank, testing the compounds produced, qualifying their benefits for animal nutrition and health as well as developing the production process at pilot-scale.

DEINOVE's expertise will focus on producing additives from their bacterial micro-factories, in an eco-friendly and economically viable way.

The AVRIL Group's expertise will apply to feedstock selection, evaluation of the beneficial effects for animals, knowledge of the market and associated regulations, as well as marketing the technology developed.

Ultimately, the two partners strive to industrialize the bioproduction of such additives and launch new animal nutrition product lines.

ABOUT THE AVRIL GROUP

Avril is the industrial and financial group of the oils and proteins sectors.

Set up in 1983 at the initiative of French farmers in order to assure the future of the vegetable oil and proteins sector, AVRIL has become a major industrial and financial group that is developing in France and internationally.

AVRIL operates in sectors as diverse as human foods, animal feeds and expertise, renewable energies and chemistry, with a portfolio of strong brands that are leaders in their markets: Diester, Sanders, Lesieur, Puget, Matines, Bunica, Taous…

In more than 30 years, the Group has changed in size but its purpose has remained the same: to create sustainable value in the vegetable oils and proteins sector while contributing to better foods for humans and preservation of the planet.

To fulfill its mission, AVRIL draws strength from its industrial activities organized around the vegetable oils and animal production sectors, as well as from its financial activity, which operates through the finance and development company Sofiprotéol.

In 2016, the AVRIL Group achieved turnover worth €5.9 billion. It counts 7,200 employees working in 21 countries.

www.groupeavril.com | Twitter: @Avril

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces compounds with industrial value from rare microorganisms, for the healthcare, nutrition and cosmetics markets.

These innovative production methods represent a sustainable and competitive alternative.

For this, DEINOVE relies on two key assets:

A unique strain bank with 6,000 rare bacteria that have not yet been exploited;

A genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform that enables them to customize these natural micro-factories, transforming them into new industry standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 55 employees and has nearly 130 international patent applications. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH since April 2010.

