Kudelski Group and u-blox to collaborate on secure connectivity

for consumer, automotive and industrial IoT

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and THALWIL, Switzerland, May 22, 2018 - The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, and u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial and consumer markets, today announced the signing of an MOU to bring premium-grade security to IoT devices.

Kudelski and u-blox agreed to collaborate toward integrating the Kudelski IoT Security Suite into multiple u-blox product lines, thereby providing field-proven security technologies to empower businesses to sustainably secure their digital transformation, and optional services enabling further business growth.

"Digital transformation and IoT projects can only achieve their objectives if security is designed from the start, and a long-term, security lifecycle management approach is taken," said Jean-Michel Puiatti, senior vice president of IoT at Kudelski "u-blox has pioneered positioning, connectivity and short range communications solutions that underpin the connected Internet of Things. By establishing this relationship with them, we will work together to enable business owners to securely drive new business models, features, efficiency and data analytics."

Integration of Kudelski technology into u-blox modules will enable premium device protection and security lifecycle management including secure firmware over the air upgrades (FOTA), but also secure communications and application data protection.

"u-blox provides premium products to its customers and security is no exception," said Andreas Thiel, u-blox Co-Founder and Executive Director Cellular Product Center. "Combining our leading wireless communication technology with Kudelski IoT Security Suite provides our customers with the benefits of both companies' expertise and experience in dealing with high-volume, security-sensitive environments. We consider security as fundamental to the success of our customers' business and are delighted to have an experienced and proven security partner such as Kudelski when building our security services."

The Kudelski IoT Security Suite is a comprehensive set of solutions and services based on 30 years of Kudelski Group innovation in protecting digital TV content on more than 400 million devices, as well as its strong expertise in cybersecurity. It makes IoT security easy to embrace by providing secure control and protection of the key resources of any IoT solution: data, network, device, features, communications and applications. By leveraging state-of-the-art security hardware designed by Swiss engineers and its unique heritage in both pay TV and cybersecurity, Kudelski Group is uniquely positioned to provide companies with design, implementation and long-term security lifecycle management of their connected business models across a variety of industries.

Swiss born 20 years ago, u-blox is now a global company well on the way to becoming the leading industry quality supplier of communications and positioning components and solutions for the Internet of Things. As the IoT takes hold across the automotive, industrial and customer markets, the importance of dependable connectivity and location-awareness is at an all-time high - and continuing to grow. u-blox's comprehensive portfolio of high quality chips and modules therefore help contributing to a more secure and sustainable connected world.

For more information about Kudelski Group IoT Solutions and Services, please visit https://iot.nagra.com (https://iot.nagra.com).

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com (http://www.nagra.com/)

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. www.u-blox.com (http://www.u-blox.com)

Media Contacts

Christopher Schouten

Kudelski Group - IoT Security

Head of Marketing

+41 79 560 43 75

christopher.schouten@nagra.com

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Manager Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962 5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com

Natacha Seitz

u-blox

PR Manager

+41 76 436 07 88

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com