Wirecard Launches Cash Back Program for Isuzu Trucks Commercial Sales Force, One of the World's Largest Manufacturers of Medium and Heavy-duty Trucks

ASCHHEIM, Germany and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard expands successful incentives program of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc.,the No 1 selling low cab forward in the USA

Wirecard, the leading innovation driver of digital financial technology, expands its relationship with Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc., the No. 1 selling low cab forward in the USA. Wirecard has launched the cash back program for the distributors of the Japanese manufacturer of medium and heavy-duty trucks for their commercial vehicles entity in the United States.

Isuzu already implemented a similar US Sales Incentive program together with Wirecard and a digital program in Canada, followed by an Employee Rewards program and an US Sales Incentives program for its Parts and Services Group. The latest Mastercard Rewards program offers 2% cash back for purchases at restaurants and service stations in the USA, which incentivizes Isuzu Commercial Trucks sales associates to advocate for the brand in a highly competitive, difficult to differentiate market. Since its rollout in January, payouts within the program have increased month-over-month.

Deirdre Ives, Wirecard's North America Managing Director: "The solution we put into place has been a game changer for Isuzu sales associates. We're very pleased to expand our relationship with Isuzu and further enhance added value for end users by digitalizing the payment process."



Michael Kennedy, Manager of Retail Development for Isuzu Commercial Truck of America: "Adding a benefit for restaurants and service stations adds great value, because our sales associates use these locations for business every day. They have been satisfied with the Wirecard product since its inception, with efficient payments and excellent customer service, so we are looking forward to expanding this program to further support our team in the future."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on solutions in the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN: DE0007472060). Visit us on http://www.wirecard.com , follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Isuzu Trucks:

Isuzu commercial trucks have been the best-selling low cab forward trucks in America every year since 1986. They are distributed in the US by Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc., the Anaheim, California based distribution arm of Isuzu Motors Limited, one of the world's largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. For more information visit http://www.isuzucv.com .

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard North America

Kevin Brown

Tel: +1-610-283-1660

Email: kevin.brown@wirecard.com

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

Isuzu Commercial Trucks media contact:

Brian Tabel

Tel.: +1(714)935-9425

Email: brian.tabel@icta-us.com