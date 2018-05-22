NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do

TOKYO, May 22, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Huawei and NTT DOCOMO, INC. marked another milestone in their joint 5G trials by completing a successful trial of Integrated Access Backhaul (IAB) technology using the 39GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) band. The field trial, which took place in Yokohama, Japan's Minato Mirai 21 waterfront area, involved wireless backhauling functionality between a 5G base station (IAB-donor) and a 5G relay node (IAB-node) using 39GHz signals, from where the IAB-node achieved wireless access with mobile user equipment (UE) via 39GHz signals.The trial demonstrated that IAB can significantly improve mmWave coverage and capacity. Throughput exceeding 650Mbps with a low latency of 1.6 ms was achieved with user equipment that was outside the range of the base station. Both the relay node and user equipment were under mobility condition during the tests.Conventionally, mmWave signals offer only limited coverage due to high propagation loss and interference from buildings. The need for a narrow directional beam to focus transmission power can further complicate efforts to achieve wide area coverage under non-line-of-sight conditions.The 3GPP standards organization is now considering IAB technology as a 5G New Radio (NR) standard. The technology involves the use of a compact focal lens antenna made with metamaterials to achieve advanced beamforming (maximum gain of 31 dBi) that concentrates radio waves in a specified direction for long-distance transmission. Beamforming mitigates interference between the wireless-backhaul and wireless-access links, and also enables simultaneous data transmissions over the same frequency. In addition, IAB-nodes enable low-latency data transmissions through fast beam-switching for the uplink and downlink, and they efficiently coordinate radio resource scheduling between the backhaul and access links.The IAB trial system demonstrated that IAB technology dramatically improves mmWave coverage and capacity. It also proved that IAB facilitates the use of high-speed, low-latency 5G communication among tall buildings and on isolated islands or in mountain regions where laying fiber presents problems.Huawei and DOCOMO have been collaborating on 5G innovation through a series of successful large-scale outdoor trials that began in December 2014. The two companies have been systematically verifying key 5G technologies, including Massive MIMO for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and ultra-reliable, low-latency communications (URLLC), for advanced vertical applications. To date, the joint efforts of Huawei and DOCOMO have produced many world's-first achievements, a track record that they plan to expand upon going forward.About HuaweiHuawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 180,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at New windowwww.huawei.comAbout NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.