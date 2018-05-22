Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today

MADRID, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- DES2018 kicks off and becomes the 'Davos' forum for Digital Economy

- The event will gather more than 18,000 C-level executives from over 50 countries

DES - Digital Enterprise Show 2018 opened its doors today with a panel of experts in digital business of over 500 international speakers, that is why it will become the 'Davos' forum for digital economy. An international meeting that reunites C-Level executives from all over the world and top technologies who are driving the digital economy such as AI, IoT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Blockchain and Marketing; together with leading companies in the technology sector, like Accenture, Santander, Everis, IBM, Intel, Deloitte Digital, KPMG, UST Global, T-Systems, Altran, Ferrovial, SAP, Capgemini, Seidor or Minsait by Indra.

DES2018 gathers visitors from more than 50 countries, including India, as guest country partner of this edition, USA, Poland, Israel, China, Brazil or Sweden, among others.

The main goal of DES2018 is to examine how technology is reshaping industrial sectors and companies, the major forces that are driving change in today's world, deliver the keys and knowledge that allows attendees to learn, experience, meet, compare and buy the most advanced solutions to face up to the challenge of digitally transforming their businesses and becoming part of the new digital economy.

Over 500 international experts to answer the most common dilemmas on digital economy

Over the three days, the most influential thinkers and well-known speakers on Digital Leadership, Cloud, IoT, Cybersecurity, Blockchain or Artificial Intelligence will attend DES2018 auditoriums's. Amongst these, it is worth highlighting Stuart Russell, world authority and leader of the World Economic Forum in Artificial Intelligence; Aristedes Mahairas, Head of the Cyber Operations / Cyber Division of the FBI in New York; Christian Lifländer, Head of Cyber Defence Section at NATO or Alissa Johnson, former CIO from the White House and current Director of information security at Xerox Corporation.

Terry Von Bibra, General Director of Europe of Alibaba, and Max Amordeluso, Alexa lead evangelist of Amazon, will pass through the DES2018 scenarios. Ricardo Baeza-Yates, National Research Spanish Award in CS (2018); David Farrell, the leader of IBM's AI Platform; Anne Hoyer, Director Leonardo IoT Solutions at SAP; Arun Sundararajan, expert in digital economy and the impact on the business network of the new models of the so-called Platform Economy or Walter Jennings, world authority on influencer strategies and VP of Corporate Communications at Huawei; will be other visionaries that will share the powerful keys and success stories so all the large corporations and SMEs attending can embrace real-world tactics to advance in the digital transformation journey.

Innovation and new business models to transform the industry

Innovation, entrepreneurship and new business models will play a leading role with the presence of Martin Wezowski, Chief Innovation Office at SAP and Elmar Mock, entrepreneur and inventor of Swatch watches, which will explain attendees the benefits of integrating innovation into business culture to achieve businesses models capable to absorbing and overcoming continuous technological revolution.

DES2018 is a worldwide forum of knowledge where each year more and more C-level executives and business leaders attended, searching the most innovative products and solutions as well as the skills required to help them join the digital transformation, becoming into the 'Davos' forum for Digital Economy.

About DES - Digital Enterprise Show

DES - Digital Enterprise Show is the leading event in Digital Transformation that offers CEOs, CIOs, CDOs, CMOs, political leaders and HR departments, and together with the cutting-edge technology companies, the most innovative products and solutions as well as the skills required to help European SMEs and large corporations join the digital transformation. This includes technological solutions to improve the customer experience, operational processes and business models of all industries.

DES, Digital Business World Congress 2018 which will celebrates its third edition in Madrid (IFEMA) during the 22, 23 and 24 of May, will gather more than 18,000 professionals to meet the most innovative products to help SMEs and large corporations join the digital transformation. Furthermore, DES2018 will bring together public institutions and all the international technological industry, more than 300 tech partners like Accenture, IBM, Everis, KPMG, UST-Global, Indra, SAP and Capgemini to face up to the challenge of digitally transforming.

