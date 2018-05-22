Solution customized as part of the Orange Business Services managed maritime solutions portfolio

Helps to optimize fuel consumption on vessels

Russian fishing fleet operator Dobroflot Group of Companies is set to deploy an IoT solution for fuel monitoring from Orange Business Services. The solution helps to optimize fuel consumption, analyzing weather and vessel position, to save up to ten percent of fuel costs, and also helps to prevent unauthorized fuel usage. The IoT solution takes advantage of a fully-managed satellite solution from Orange Business Services that connects Dobroflot's vessels and onshore operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005175/en/

Russian fishing fleet operator Dobroflot is set to deploy an IoT solution for fuel monitoring from Orange Business Services. Source: Dobroflot

Dobroflot, the leading manufacturer of canned fish in the Far East, will pilot the IoT solution initially on a single vessel before rolling it out across eight vessels in their fleet, including Vsevolod Sibirtsev, the world's largest floating fish factory. This pilot will enable Dobroflot to accurately monitor fuel consumption online while at sea, as well as during bunkering and refueling. It will help crew to reduce commercial losses by continuously monitoring the vessel's main engine, its auxiliary diesel generators and boilers.

To develop the customized IoT solution, Orange Business Services teamed up with Technodar, a Russian expert in fuel consumption monitoring systems and satellite transport monitoring. Technodar leverages the highly-accurate Coriolis flow meter technology to measure mass flowing through a pipe. Sensors feed measurements directly to the IoT solution, which sends data back to shore via an onboard VSAT terminal. The solution requires no initial investment from Dobroflot, who will pay only a monthly subscription for the service.

"The savings from Orange Business Services' IoT solution will have a significant impact on our bottom line, as around half of a vessel's operating costs are related to fuel. An active IoT system on board our vessels will enable us to collect data in real time and map the most efficient routes," said Evgeny Stepanov, CTO, Dobroflot.

"We started discussing innovative IoT solutions with Dobroflot after we successfully deployed VSAT satellite terminals across its fleet. We jointly came to the conclusion that Orange Business Services IoT solutions could provide Dobroflot with a suite of tools and applications that could reduce their operating costs, detect inefficiencies and predict when maintenance is needed whether the vessel is at sea or onshore. This project again demonstrates Orange is a leader in building and managing global IoT solutions," said Richard Van Wageningen, senior vice president, Indirect, Middle East, Africa and Russia, Orange Business Services.

The pilot implementation will be onboard a refrigerated transport vessel, which is used to navigate the notoriously difficult Northeast passage through the Arctic. Dobroflot is the only Russian fishing company using this route to transport goods to the central part of Russia. Orange Business Services' fully-managed satellite solution and fuel monitoring system will make the route safer and more efficient for Dobroflot's vessels.

About Dobroflot Corporate Group

Dobroflot Corporate Group is the Far East leader in the fishing industry and is Russia's ?1 manufacturer of canned fish. The company has 21 vessels in its fleet, including 12 fishing vessels, 3 fish processing plants and 6 transport refrigerator-vessels. The structure of the Group consists of Yuzhmorrybflot Public Company the largest Far East coastal processing enterprise of full technological cycle, fishing collective farm "New World" (sea-fishing), Movement LLC (logistics company, providing full shipping and transloading cycle of fish in the ports), Livadia repair Shipyard LLC (shipbuilding and repair), which provide seamless workflow and full life cycle of fish product from harvesting and processing of raw fresh materials in the sea to the delivery of end product to each region of Russia.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 22,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and has 263 million customers in 28 countries at 31 March 2018. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005175/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Orange Business Services

Elizabeth Mayeri, +1 212-251-2086

elizabeth.mayeri@orange.com