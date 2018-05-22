Shaftesbury said it felt little effect from uncertainty sweeping the retail and restaurant trades in the wider economy as the West End property company reported a surge in half-year profit. Operating profit for the six months to the end of March jumped 43% to £141.2m from a year earlier as valuation gains and profits on disposals rose to £101.8m from £61.9m. Net property income rose to £46.2m from £43.8m. The FTSE 250 company invests solely in property in the West End of London and owns ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...