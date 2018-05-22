Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Lucien Favre Becomes The New Head Coach Of Borussia Dortmund

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / With the start of the new season 2018/2019, i.e. from 01.07.2018, the Swiss Lucien Favre becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund (XETRA: BVB). The parties have agreed on a contractual term until 30.06.2020.

BVB Sporting Director Michael Zorc said: "The appointment of Lucien Favre as coach is an important aspect of our sporting re-start this summer."

On his new challenge, Lucien Favre said: "Coaching Borussia Dortmund is an exciting task that I'm delighted to take on. We'll now work together on the new team. BVB is one of the most interesting clubs in Europe."

Lucien Favre and his new assistant coaching team will be officially presented at the beginning of July 2018.

Dortmund, May 22nd, 2018

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA