The ExOne Company to Participate at 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) ("ExOne" or "the Company"), a global provider of three-dimensional ("3D") printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers, announced that James L. McCarley, Chief Executive Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Bel Air, CA on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

XONE's presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time). A link to the live webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.investor.exone.com. An archive of the presentation can be accessed on the Company website using the same link following the conference, along with a transcript once available.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date." stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by more than 1,000 individuals.

About ExOne

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOne's machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (EACs) and Production Service Centers (PSCs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure micro-cap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small- and micro-cap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

