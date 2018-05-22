Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2018) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Dr. Keith Barron has completed the registration of "Fundacion Dar Un Paso Adelante" (the Step-Forward Foundation) with the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Registered Charity. Aurania Resources is domiciled in Bermuda.

The Step-Forward Foundation will have as its mandate the fostering and encouragement of literacy and numeracy among the indigenous Shuar children and youth in the Province of Morona-Santiago, in Ecuador where the Company has its flagship Lost Cities - Cutucu Project. The Foundation will work with the community and various levels of government to support educational initiatives. At this stage, the Foundation is wholly financed with 450,000 shares of Aurania, from the exercise of stock options by Dr. Barron. This represents a donation of circa $1 million CAD. The shares will be sold into the public market over time and on an as-needed basis in a non-disruptive way. Currently, the Directors of the Foundation are Dr. Keith Barron, and Dr. Alexander C. Barron, M.D., B.Sc., M.Sc., MBA, Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Canada, associate pediatric oncologist and hematologist at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children. Over time, the mandate of the Foundation may be broadened to include health initiatives for the children of the Shuar community.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Richard Spencer

President

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

richard.spencer@aurania.com

Carolyn Muir

Manager, Investor Services

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.