Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2018) - Freedom Leaf, Inc., (OTCQB: FRLF), a group of international, vertically integrated hemp businesses and cannabis media companies, has purchased a 25 percent equity interest in Cicero Transact, an invitation-only online community dedicated to forging strategic business alliances and a solid method of transacting business.

A leading resource on the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industries since 2014, Freedom Leaf Inc. As part of this expansion, one of Freedom Leaf's has just added to its investments a 25 percent equity interest in the business transaction platform Cicero Transact Group, LLC. Clifford J Perry, CEO, Freedom Leaf Inc says "This is a great opportunity to bring serious deal flow and main stream transactional services to the Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Industry. Our goal is to help the growth of the Cicero Transaction Platform at a rapid pace leveraging our strong business relationships throughout our teams long careers in and out of the Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Industry."

Freedom Leaf is a mainstay in the Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Industry and its executive team has extensive influence in that space as well as other industries that their extensive careers have taken them. They will be a great source of introducing valuable members to Cicero Transact, according to Michael Woloshin, Co-Founder and a managing partner of Cicero Transact Group, LLC."

Described as a "transactional version of LinkedIn," Cicero Transact is a new, exclusive platform that brings together startups, entrepreneurs, companies, venture capital, and private equity firms to facilitate joint ventures, strategic partnerships, product and service transactions, mergers and acquisitions. Unlike other social business platforms, Cicero Transact allows members to follow deal flows, get involved in new deal flows, and utilize contacts and connections to transact new business.

The Company intends to work with Cicero in regard to deals related to the Cannabis and Industrial Hemp industry as well as other areas that can drive revenue. A soft launch of the Cicero Platform will take place in August of 2018 with a full launch shortly thereafter.

"Cicero Transact fills the gaps left behind by other online business communities, which don't offer members ways to conduct transactions directly through their platforms," says Joe Abrams, who Co-Founded the MySpace predecessor Intermix and now serves as a managing member of Cicero Transact. "Freedom Leaf is getting in on the ground floor with its equity interest in Cicero Transact, which in turns helps us to create a more robust, valuable service for our members."

Members will have the ability to execute their business models abroad as well, with strategic introductions in more than 20 countries.

Michael Woloshin is a highly skilled, entrepreneurial-minded leader with decades of experience in technology, business development, marketing and brand building. Michael was the driving force behind developing, expanding and managing Candidates On Demand Group, which was ranked No. 4 in the Crain's New York Business list of the New York Area's Largest Executive Recruiters. Mike utilizes his expertise in creating strategic partnerships and joint ventures for Recruiter.com and its subsidiaries. Michael is also Co-Founder and CEO of Recruiter.com. Recruiter.com has among the largest LinkedIn Groups of any other member with the following LinkedIn Groups being the largest in their category: CFO, CIO and CMO.

Joseph "Joe" W. Abrams has vast experience in helping early-stage, private and publicly held technology companies accelerate growth. Mr. Abrams co-founded Intermix, Inc., the parent company of MySpace, in 1998. Intermix was sold to News Corp in September 2005 for $580 million. Prior to that Mr. Abrams co-founded The Software Toolworks, Inc. which was sold to Pearson, PLC for $463 million. He serves on Several private and nonprofit boards, including the board of the William E. Simon Graduate School of Business at the University of Rochester.

About Cicero Transact

Cicero Transact is an invitation-only online community dedicated to forging strategic business alliances. Members gain an inside look at startups, entrepreneurs, and companies seeking support to enhance and execute their business models. Cicero Transact covers all business verticals and allows members to actively review deals and select opportunities that best suit their expertise. Members can participate in and earn on deals directly through the Cicero Transact platform. Simply put, the platform allows users to leverage their existing tools, resources, and contacts into income on new deals. The founding members of Cicero Transact have more $100 of millions in transactions under their belt, collectively.

About Freedom Leaf Inc.

Freedom Leaf Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company, is a group of diversified, international, vertically-integrated hemp businesses and cannabis media companies. Freedom Leaf Inc. is a fully-reporting and audited publicly-traded company under the symbol (OTCQB: FRLF). Freedom Leaf Inc. has been a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industries since 2014, founded by professionals with over 200 years combined experience in marijuana legalization advocacy. FRLF building a diverse portfolio of valuable businesses through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and acceleration projects across the industry.

FRLF's large portfolio of acquisitions and properties includes: our recently acquired hemp CBD product line Irie CBD, our wholly-owned hemp extraction division Leafceuticals, Inc., our exclusive health and wellness CBD brand Hempology, our 60,000 acres of indoor hemp greenhouse cultivation and 200 acres of outdoor cultivation with Green Market Europe, our hemp-based rolling paper company Plants to Paper, two of the largest Spanish-speaking cannabis web portals in the world LaMarihuana.com and Marihuana-Medicinal.com, and of course our flagship publication, Freedom Leaf Magazine.

Utilizing these mergers and acquisitions, Freedom Leaf Inc. is continually building a solid foundation for our vertically-integrated hemp company to maximize both shareholder value and revenue growth. Our cultivation and extraction divisions allow FRLF to grow and source our own hemp CBD, which allows dramatically lower production costs for our wholly-owned CBD product lines, thereby generating more revenue for each product sold. We also formulate and manufacture the majority of our products in our own in-house formulation centers, also greatly reducing our costs and increasing revenue. In addition, our extensive domestic and international media companies ensure we can continuously direct traffic to our many ecommerce sites and nationwide retail locations.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or dispense marijuana or related products.

All of our European activities are in full compliance with relevant EU laws.

Investor relations information can be found on the FreedomLeafInc.com company website.

