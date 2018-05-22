Technavio projects the global UPS battery market for the data center industryto post a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The increase in adoption of modular UPS systems is a key driver, which is expected to positively impact market growth during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005594/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global UPS battery market for data center industry from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Modular systems are available with lower capacity and cost less than regular batteries as the modular system allows the installation of additional modules with an increase in capacity. They are more efficient, require less space and are more economical in terms of installation when compared to larger systems.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth in data center construction as one of the key emerging trends in the global UPS battery market for the data center industry:

Growth in data center construction

With the global economy moving towards increased digitization, there is a spur in demand for IT infrastructure. Several firms such as Amazon Data Services, Stream Data Centers, and Kao Data are investing in the construction of new data centers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for energy storage research, "The growing investment in the construction of data centers indicates a growing demand for cloud-based services. UPS is one of the mandatory infrastructures in data centers where projects are currently involved in developing UPS systems of N+1 and 2N redundancy, thereby fostering the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global UPS battery market for the data center industryby product (lead-acid battery and lithium-ion battery), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The lead-acid battery segment accounted for more than 95% of the market in 2017, followed by the lithium-ion segment. However, the market share of the lithium-ion segment is expected to witness an increase of more than 5% in its market share over the forecast period.

In 2017, the global UPS battery market for the data center industry was led by the Americas which accounted for 39% share followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC is expected to witness an increase of close to 1% over the forecast period, while the Americas will see a corresponding decline in its market share by 2022.

