China Information Technology, Inc.: EQS-News: CNIT Announces Taoping Alliance Enters into the Nationwide County-level Market

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / China Information Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNIT), a leading provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, today announced that Taoping Alliance, a new media operating organization founded by CNIT and Shenzhen Taoping New-Media Limited, is vertically penetrating into the nationwide county-level market.

Covering Fujian, Jiangsu, Shanxi, Hubei, and Guangdong province, Taoping Alliance takes the lead in the nationwide county-level market that includes Jinjiang, Shishi, Anxi, Dehua, Yongchun, Nanan, Hui'an, Zhangjiagang, Jixian, Macheng, and Huidong city. Since its establishment in May 2017, the members of Taoping Alliance have increased to fifty-one and the coverage is over twenty-two provinces and provincial cities throughout China.

"Taoping Alliance as the first-mover to enter the county-level market is the result of continuing to deepen the market cultivation and development after it has completed the layout of core provinces and cities," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of CNIT, "Taoping Chain 3.0 provides an easy and effective way for consumers to interact with brands on the terminal. It brings more transaction opportunities to advertisers, which in return greatly increase their willingness to deliver ads through Taoping App."

Taoping Net, launched in January 2018, integrates the national screen resources into the online market to provide advertisers with a one-stop online ad distribution service. By scanning the QR code on the cloud-based ad terminal, consumers can divert offline ad to his/her online mobile phone and receive coupons or messages from the brands directly. This engaging interaction enables the consumer to access the brand's promotion easily and efficiently. Based on Taoping Chain 3.0, the system connects each party in the chain and builds up a "Smart IoT Terminal - Cloud Services - Taoping Web" media ecosystem to ultimately achieving the mission of "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone."

