AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced that it has named Matthew Rohrmann as its Head of Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Rohrmann will be responsible for leading AXIS Capital's engagement with the investment community and proactively communicating the Company's vision, strategy and financial story. Mr. Rohrmann will report directly to CFO Peter Vogt and will serve as a member of the Company's Global Finance leadership team.

"Matt brings a great mix of investor relations expertise, (re)insurance sector knowledge and sell-side equity research experience. This, combined with his strong relationships within the investment community, makes him uniquely suited to serve as our Head of Investor Relations," said Mr. Vogt. "He will play an essential role in helping AXIS tell our story to the investment community, particularly as we further realize the benefits of our enterprise-wide transformation focused now on translating AXIS Capital's strong specialty market positioning into market leadership."

Mr. Rohrmann joins AXIS after having held investor relations roles at leading organizations within the (re)insurance industry. Most recently, he was Director of Investor Relations at AIG, and previously he served as Associate Director, Investor Relations, at Willis Towers Watson. A Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst, Mr. Rohrmann began his career as a financial analyst and served as Senior Research Analyst for Nomura Securities and as SVP, Equity Research at Keefe, Bruyette Woods. He holds a bachelor's degree in Applied Economics from Butler University.

Previously, the role had been held by Linda Ventresca. Ms. Ventresca will now focus on her role as Chief Transformation Officer, overseeing the Company's enterprise-wide transformation program. AXIS' Corporate Development and Communications teams will continue to report in to her.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital is a Bermuda-based global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2018, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada, and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

