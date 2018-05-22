Sensor System Companies Take Center Stage in a Self-driving Future

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Self-driving cars are already appearing on our roads. One of the main technological barrier holding them back from full use is the creation of effective sensor systems, and several companies are conducting specialist research in this area. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) (FRSX Profile) has created a unique system that combines infrared and visible light cameras in stereo technology that can detect obstacles under all weather and lighting conditions. Google's parent company, Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), is developing driverless cars through its Waymo subsidiary, using a wide range of different sensors. The work of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) in this area is well-known and heavily reliant on a range of visible light cameras. Automotive safety specialist Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) has created a range of separate detection systems using different technologies. Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), on the other hand, is focusing on the potential of a single complex lidar system. It's a diversity of approaches that shows a technology approaching maturity.

The Future of Driving

Technology commentators are predicting big things for self-driving cars. These autonomous automobiles are not just expected to save car users from the effort of driving. By making the most of efficient computing and by removing human error, these cars have the potential to improve the flow of traffic, reduce fuel usage and increase mobility for those who can't drive themselves, such as the elderly and disabled. Despite alarmed responses to the idea of not having a human behind the wheel, self-driving cars are also expected to increase road safety and reduce accidents.

All of this - especially the reduction of accidents - is reliant upon the development of effective systems for the vehicles to sense what is going on around them and respond appropriately. Both the sensors and the processors dealing with this input are vital to making autonomous cars safe and effective. Radar and lidar have drawn the most attention, thanks to advances in these areas. Camera-based vision sensors have also seen significant advances.



New Detection Technology

Such a crucial area of technology needs specialist research and design to ensure that the best solutions are found. Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) is a company focused on this specialism. Working through wholly owned subsidiary Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight is designing, developing and commercializing a range of technologies around detection systems for automated cars. These include stereo/quad-camera vision systems based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing and sensor fusion.

The company's leading product is its QuadSight detection system. This stereoscopic automotive vision system uses two sets of stereo cameras - one infrared and the other working with visible light - to detect any obstacles on the road. It can detect obstacles regardless of adverse weather or extreme lighting conditions, making it a highly reliable option for self-driving cars regardless of the circumstances. It detects all obstacle, regardless of shape, form or material and color with near zero false alerts that are the downside of highly sensitive detection equipment.

"At Foresight, we believe that a car's vision system should be nothing less than perfect," said Haim Siboni, the company's CEO. "Vision is the foundation of passenger safety, and vision perfection under all weather and lighting conditions is clearly the breakthrough that vehicle makers need to build consumer confidence in order to accelerate autonomous vehicle adoption."

Founded in 2015, Foresight has already completed a feasibility study for the QuadSight system, carried out extensive testing, and developed and produced a demo version. The company is creating a prototype for pilot projects so that the system can be tested out on the roads. It expects to see that system completed and commercialized during the second half of next year.

The first quad-camera multi-spectral vision solution of its kind, QuadSight uses advanced and proven image-processing algorithms and is derived from its major shareholder Magna B.S.P's field-proven Homeland Security vision technology that has been deployed worldwide for almost two decades and is IP-protected by patents. With a fully developed system ready for demonstrations, 2018 is the year that QuadSight goes out into the world. So far, the company has done so with style.



A Strong Showing at CES

The QuadSight system drew a lot of positive press for Foresight during the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018. Given the focus on self-driving cars in recent years, a lot of public and press attention was on what detection systems could bring to the autonomous vehicle game, and QuadSight's unique features caught people's eyes.

Electronic Design presented an article that went into detail on the Foresight system (http://nnw.fm/ym4Us). The article discussed the range of the detection system and the fact that it can detect details better than the human eye, with the detection of small objects allowing it to operate at high speeds. The site also covered the key technical difference between QuadSight and many of its potential competitors - the fact that it uses a passive system that processes all the visual information already available in the world around it rather than having to send out signals as lidar and radar do.

Automotive World highlighted the cost benefits of Foresight's system ( http://nnw.fm/wT5F4). Using multiple sensory technologies increases the cost of a self-driving vehicle, both through the sensors themselves and through the processors needed to deal with the information they provide. QuadSight provides a complete detection system based on purely visual inputs, the could eliminate the need for complementary sensors and their processing support.

For EE Times, the focus was on the unique combination of infrared and visible spectrum cameras (http://nnw.fm/cf6RI). The fusion of these two technologies allows QuadSight to detect obstacles both day and night and at any weather condition. They also combine to achieve both ranging and imaging, allowing the car detect how far away the object is without any need for additional sensors.

The Pattern Recognition Problem

The way that QuadSight uses its sensory data may give it another advantage compared with leading competitors. Some self-driving initiatives rely on pattern recognition as a means of detection and to help the car judge whether or not there is a hazard. This is believed to be the technology used in Tesla's efforts to create autonomous vehicles. It relies on the system recognizing the form of an object as a mean of detection and then using this information to judge how to react. If this is true, then the pattern-recognition technology may be behind the crashes (http://nnw.fm/w2gqD ) that have brought unwelcome attention to Tesla's on-road testing.

QuadSight does not use pattern recognition as a mean of detection but uses unique algorithms to detect any obstacle regardless of shape, form, material or color. It's a technology that gives the system an advantage in responding to unexpected events - one that might have detected the fire truck involved in the most recent Tesla crash this month.



Finding Solutions for Self-Driving Sensors



A number of companies are working on sensor technology for automated cars, whether in isolation or as part of developing whole vehicles.



Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, is one of the leading players in the creation of driverless cars through its Waymo subsidiary. Its vehicles detect objects through a wide range of technologies, including sonar, stereo cameras, lasers, lidar and radar. These systems serve different purposes, from generating a map of the vehicle's surroundings to identifying the presence of other vehicles and judging the speed at which they are moving. It's by bringing these data points together that the system can judge what is going on.



One of the great modern tech innovators, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), is famous for its work in developing autonomous cars. Cameras play a big part in Tesla's detection technology. These are always mono-visible light cameras, so the system doesn't have the ability to see in conditions where only infrared sensors can detect objects. Recent experiments with trifocal mono cameras are expanding the system's detection capacity by considering views at varying distances.



Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV), the world's largest automotive safety supplier, has developed a wide range of detection systems designed as additions to the information available to a driver, as well as options for increasingly automated cars. Its technology includes radar, lidar and a variety of camera technologies such as mono vision, stereo vision and infrared. This range of sensors provides car manufacturers with a variety of options to detect hazards on the road. Its various styles of camera currently exist as separate solutions, not an integrated system bringing their data together.



Starting in 2014, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) began work on producing an electric car. This project has since been scaled back to the creation of autonomous driving systems that could be applied to other manufacturers' cars. The company has been tight-lipped about its efforts, but revealed last year that it is working with a lidar-only system (http://nnw.fm/lzyL4). Some have argued that lidar alone can't provide sufficient information, but Apple aims to use complex computing and artificial intelligence to make a complete lidar-based solution.

As various companies race to develop self-driving cars, their sensor systems will be vital. A company whose system can operate safely in all conditions, without the extra costs of multiple sensor types of massive processing, will have an edge in dominating this important market.



For more information about Foresight Autonomous Holdings, visit Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX).

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer



DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is affiliated with the Investor Brand Network (IBN).



About IBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.



Please feel free to visit the Investor Brand Network (IBN) http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com





Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

http://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

