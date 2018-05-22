NOTICE 22.5.2018 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK AB Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 33 certificates issued by Nordea Bank AB with effect from 23.5.2018. The certificates will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 22.5.2018 Leverage Certificates NORDEA BANK AB:N SERTIFIKAATTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 23.5.2018 Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 33 sertifikaattia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank AB. Sertifikaattien listauspäivä on 23.5.2018 ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille. Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=680335