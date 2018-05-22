Partnership Makes It Possible for airBaltic to Personalize the Customer Journey While Predicting Future Needs of Travelers

Boxever, the Customer Intelligence Cloud for marketers, today announced that airBaltic, the leading airline in the Baltic region, has selected Boxever to support its mission of delivering world-class customer service through real-time, personalized engagement. airBaltic, which reported its best ever operational results in 2017, is committed to putting the customer at the center of its business and partnered with Boxever given the company's proven track record of working with the world's leading airlines.

"We look forward to collaborating with airBaltic to empower truly personalized experiences for their customers," said Dave O'Flanagan, CEO of Boxever. "We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with an airline that has set such ambitious goals and are confident that our technology will enable the business to capture, analyze and act on large volumes of customer data in real-time putting them at the leading edge of marketing in the travel industry. Together with Boxever, airBaltic can take full advantage of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to make every customer interaction smarter, ultimately delivering maximum value to both the consumer and the business."

In addition to reporting record profits in 2017, airBaltic was recognized as the most punctual airline in the world by OAG analysts in early 2018. Its ability to consistently achieve high punctuality rates is further proof of airBaltic's commitment to continuing to provide reliable and high-quality service to its passengers.

As a brand committed to excellence and enhancing the customer experience, airBaltic is investing in technology to put itself at the forefront of the industry. With Boxever, airBaltic will have the ability to orchestrate true omnichannel customer journeys and gain access to advanced analytics, leading to more efficient overall operations, as well as an improved experience for consumers.

"We are dedicated to providing the best experience possible for our customers, with respect of consumer privacy and trust top of mind," said Jouni Oksanen, Senior Vice President of eCommerce, Sales and Marketing at airBaltic. "To reach our customer service goals, we needed a partner to connect customer and operational data, providing us with the ability to deliver predictive offers on every channel. Working together with the Boxever team, we believe we can act upon the promise of real-time personalization, across any channel, for every customer."

Personalization is of the utmost importance in today's economy. According to recent IATA research, 85 percent of passengers want airlines to offer them a more customized travel experience. Further industry research found that 52 percent of consumers are likely to switch brands if a company doesn't personalize communications to them. Understanding and acting on this need for personalization, airBaltic has partnered with Boxever to improve the overall travel experience and increase brand loyalty.

To learn more about Boxever's Customer Intelligence Cloud, please go to http://www.boxever.com.

About airBaltic

airBaltic is the world's most punctual airline connecting the Baltic region with 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA. The airBaltic fleet consists of 31 aircraft 8 Bombardier CS300s, 11 Boeing 737s and 12 Bombardier Q400Next Gen aircraft. airBaltic has received numerous international awards for excellence, innovative services, and achievements in reshaping its business. In 2012, airBaltic was ranked by Airlinetrends among the Top 10 airlines globally for innovations. In 2017, the airline received the CAPA Regional Airline of the Year awards, while in 2018 airBaltic received the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Award as the Market Leader of the Year. airBaltic achieved the best on-time performance globally in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

About Boxever

Boxever is the Customer Intelligence Cloud for marketers. It connects all of your customer, product and operational data, putting your customer at the center of your business and enabling true 1:1 personalization. This results in lower acquisition costs, accelerated conversion rates, improved customer engagement and higher lifetime value. Using artificial intelligence, it acts as the "brain" within your customer-tech ecosystem, taking in all data about the customer, deciding what should happen next and executing that action through the most appropriate channels in real time, as it happens.

Today, leading brands from all across the globe including Emirates, Air New Zealand, eDreams ODIGEO, Cebu Pacific, Viva Aerobus and Brussels Airlines rely on Boxever to help acquire, convert and retain customers. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.boxever.com or follow us on Twitter @Boxever.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005114/en/

Contacts:

PAN Communications for Boxever

Emily Holt, +1 617-502-4337

boxever@pancomm.com