ThreatQuotient, a trusted threat intelligence platform innovator, today announced the company's expansion into Central Europe (CEUR) and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. To complement existing international representation in France and the UK, operations have started in Germany and Australia, bringing additional leadership and momentum to ThreatQuotient's globally recognized technology and solutions. Coming off a record-breaking year, and with the support of a Series C Financing round secured in November 2017, ThreatQuotient is focused on accelerating product development and bringing the best technology to market across the globe.

Leading organizations are heavily investing in digital transformation, and recognize the need for security to become more of a focus. However, rising amounts of attack vectors and a rapidly changing threat landscape have led these local companies to view security as a bottleneck for economic growth. ThreatQuotient's offerings, including the ThreatQ threat intelligence platform and the industry's first cybersecurity situation room, ThreatQ Investigations, are uniquely positioned to address the challenges by helping organizations understand and act upon the most relevant threats facing their operations, ensuring the optimization of existing technology investments.

"ThreatQuotient is building new partner structures to meet the distinct demands of the Central Europe region, and we are committed to developing mutually beneficial relationships in this area," said Cyrille Badeau, ThreatQuotient VP of Europe. Originally responsible for operations in Southern and Central Europe, Badeau was promoted in March 2018 to spearhead the advancement of ThreatQuotient and oversee operations in Continental Europe. "Our expansion to Germany is in direct response to growing demands for digital transformation, and we are looking forward to supporting the security operation needs of this key region."

Joining Badeau's Central Europe team is Markus Auer, Regional Sales Manager for Central Europe, and Falk Schwendike, Threat Intelligence Engineer for Central Europe. Auer brings more than 25 years of IT security experience to ThreatQuotient and will be responsible for building the market in DACH and Eastern Europe. He previously held positions at ForeScout Technologies, Q1 Labs, Sourcefire, netForensics and MessageLabs. Schwendike's 20 years of experience in Information Technology and serving in likeminded positions at FireEye, Q1 Labs and InfoBlox, have prepared him to be ThreatQuotient's leading resource for technology issues in Central Europe. Both Auer and Schwendike, based in Munich, joined ThreatQuotient in April 2018, and had previously worked together; proving their ability to develop structures and win customers as a team.

Joining in Australia is Anthony Stitt, ThreatQuotient's APAC Regional Director, who will lead ThreatQuotient in APAC by building additional partnerships and relationships across this diverse and unique region. Stitt draws on experience from over two-decades in the security industry, including leadership positions at Cisco and Sourcefire. His role will focus on customer success, sales growth and building ThreatQuotient's channel to satisfy the demand for threat intelligence solutions in the APAC region.

Stitt adds, "Across the globe, each company has unique environments and risks to consider, requiring greater threat visibility and customer defined controls. We are eager to expand on the technology partners we have established in APAC in the government, critical infrastructure and service provider space, bringing our collaboration platform to more organizations to ensure their security and intelligence operations are as efficient and effective as possible."

