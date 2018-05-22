Publisher Bloomsbury on Tuesday reported its highest annual revenue since 2007, when the last book of J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter series was published, sending the company's shares to a 10-year high. Bloomsbury's revenue rose 13.3% to £161.5m in the year ended 28 February as special edition releases of the boy wizard's adventures and new titles such as Tom Kerridge's 'Lose Weight For Good' and Sarah J. Maas' 'A Court of Wings and Ruin' drove sales. Meanwhile, the company's full-year pretax ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...