MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/18 -- (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE) - CAE will release its fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter and full year results on Friday, May 25, 2018. A conference call will be held on the same day at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event: CAE's FY2018 Q4 and full year financial results and conference call

Date: Friday, May 25, 2018

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Phone numbers for conference call:

-------------------------------------------------- Country Phone number -------------------------------------------------- North America 1-877-586-3392 -------------------------------------------------- Canada +1-416-981-9024 -------------------------------------------------- Australia 1800706721 -------------------------------------------------- Belgium 080077657 -------------------------------------------------- France 0800919393 -------------------------------------------------- Germany 08001816101 -------------------------------------------------- Netherlands 08000222280 -------------------------------------------------- Singapore 8001012594 -------------------------------------------------- United Kingdom 08004960381 --------------------------------------------------

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 21889665

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with more than 8,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

Contacts:

CAE contacts:

Helene V. Gagnon, Vice President,

Public Affairs and Global Communications

+1-514-340-5536

helene.v.gagnon@cae.com



Investor relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Vice President,

Strategy and Investor Relations

+1-514-734-5760

andrew.arnovitz@cae.com



