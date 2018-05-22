Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2018) - Boreal Metals (TSXV: BMX) has completed the acquisition of the Mjövattnet and Njuggträskliden nickel, copper, and cobalt projects in Sweden from EMX Royalty Corporation.

Boreal is focused on the discovery of zinc, copper, silver, gold, cobalt and nickel deposits, and with the addition of these 2 projects, now has 8 projects spanning Sweden and Norway. The projects are located in known historic mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques.

To finalize the transaction, Boreal Metals issued 2,020,202 common shares of Boreal Energy Metals Corp., a subsidiary of Boreal Metals, to EMX Royalty, bringing EMX's equity ownership in Bo-real Energy to 9.9%.

EMX has the right to maintain its 9.9% interest, at no additional, until Boreal Energy has raised CDN$3,000,000 in equity, with EMX retaining the right to participate pro-rata in future financings at its own cost to maintain its 9.9% interest in Boreal Energy.

Karl Antonius, President and CEO, stated: "Boreal is continuing to build its excellent foundation of base and energy metals exploration projects in Scandinavia. The acquisition of Mjövattnet and Njuggträskliden deliver significant benefits to Boreal's shareholders and partners. Both projects have excellent upside potential for additional discoveries of nickel, copper and cobalt, as well as, PGE and gold. There are clear next steps in terms of exploration plans, and these nickel rich pro-jects provide nice compliments to the cobalt-rich Modum and Guldgruvan projects in Boreal's portfolio."

These 2 projects, the 9,000 hectare Njuggträskliden and the 6,400 hectare Mjövattnet, cover multiple drill defined zones of nickel-rich sulphide mineralization. The projects were recognized during a nationwide reconnaissance exploration program for nickel conducted between 1968 and 1984 by the Swedish Geological Survey and other government entities. More than 80 nickel occurrences were identified during the reconnaissance programs, with state funded drill programs defining multiple historic mineral resources.

Over the course of 20 years, several hundred holes were drilled on the projects, intersecting both disseminated and massive styles of nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide mineralization. The mineralization remains open at depth, and possibly along strike in several cases.

More recent work included geophysical surveys and limited re-sampling of historic drill core for platinum group elements and gold. These elements are shown to be enriched, but their distribution is not well understood at present, and represents additional upside potential.

The projects are accessible year-round, with infrastructure including paved roads, water and power, as well as skilled labour in nearby municipalities.

Given the limited shallow historic drilling, generally less than 150 metres, and untested targets at depth and along strike, Management believes there is excellent potential for new discoveries at the two properties.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.borealmetals.com contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, at 604-922-8810 or email info@borealmetals.com.

