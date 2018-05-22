Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2018) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical") announces it has retained BUYINS.NET, http://www.buyins.net, a leading provider of Regulation SHO compliance monitoring, short sale trading statistics and market integrity surveillance, has initiated coverage on CVR Medical (OTCQB: CRRVF) (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) after releasing the latest short sale data through May 17, 2018. The total aggregate number of shares shorted since January 2017 is approximately 14.37 million shares. Approximately 45.60% of daily trading volume is short selling. The SqueezeTrigger price for all CRRVF shares shorted is $0.38. A short squeeze is expected to begin when shares of CRRVF exceed this level.

Click here to view Report: http://www.buyins.com/reports/crrvf5-18-18.pdf

Click here for SqueezeTrigger: http://www.buyins.com/images2/crrvfstr5-18-18.jpg

Click here for Friction Factor: http://www.buyins.com/images2/crrvfff5-18-18.jpg

Click here for detailed explanation: http://www.buyins.com/brochure.pdf

Friction Factor calculates if a fair market is being made in the shares of CRRVF. 49% of the previous 35 trading days have been positive or bullish-biased and 51% have been negative or bearish-biased.

Regulation SHO requires bona-fide market-making activities to include making purchases and sales in roughly comparable amounts. The Commission has stated that bona-fide market-making DOES NOT include activity that is related to speculative selling strategies for investment purposes of the broker-dealer and is disproportionate to the usual market making patterns or practices of the broker-dealer in that security. Likewise, where a market-maker posts continually at or near the best offer, but does not also post at or near the best bid, the market-maker's activities would not generally qualify as bona-fide market-making. Moreover, a market-maker that continually executes short sales away from its posted quotes would generally not be considered to be engaging in bona-fide market-making.

BUYINS.NET monitors CRRVF market-makers daily for compliance with Fair Market-Making Requirements.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

About BUYINS.NET

BUYINS.NET, http://www.buyins.net, monitors trading in all US stocks in real time and maintains massive databases of short sale and naked short sale time and sales data, short squeeze SqueezeTrigger prices, market-maker price movements, shareholder data, statistical data on earnings, sector correlation, seasonality, hedge fund trading strategies and comparable valuations.

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events related to the Joint Venture. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions in North America and internationally, (2) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with commercialization of technology and the practice of medicine, (3) a change in health regulations, (4) any number of events or causes which may delay or cease commercialization and development of the Joint Venture, (5) the risk that the Company or the Joint Venture does not execute its business plan, (6) inability to retain key employees, (7) inability to finance operations and growth, and (8) other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

DISCLAIMER:

BUYINS.NET is not a registered investment adviser and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. CRRVF has paid $1,667 per month for six months of data provided in this and subsequent reports. CRRVF has not approved the statements made in this release. Please read our report and visit our web site, http://www.buyins.net, for complete risks and disclosures.

