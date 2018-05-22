Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new product marketing strategy engagement on the medical devices industry. The client, a well-known manufacturer of cardiac pacemakers, wanted a detailed report of the entry barriers, new opportunities, risks, and competition in the medical devices market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005852/en/

Infiniti's Product Marketing Strategy Helps a Leading Cardiac Pacemaker Manufacturer to Identify New Product Formulations Modify Existing Product Promotion Strategy. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the product marketing strategy experts at Infiniti,"The rise in cardiac disorders across emerging countries is another factor encouraging the cardiac pacemaker manufacturing market's growth."

Request a Proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The cardiac pacemaker manufacturing industry is extremely competitive and is a high-margin industry that deals with the manufacture and supply of nondiscretionary products. The pacemaker manufacturing industry has observed growth due to the rising aging population, expansion of healthcare coverage, and technological advances.

The product marketing strategy offered by Infiniti helped the client to build new product formulations and improve existing ones. The client was able to attain detailed insights into customers' preferences and needs to guarantee that the product is market-fit.

This product marketing strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify potential areas to advertise and market their products

Assess the product's market potential and develop new formulations accordingly

To know more about marketing strategies, ask an analyst

This product marketing strategy solution provided predictive insights on:

Determining a scalable approach to discover new growth opportunities

Assessing market trends

To read more about the scope of our engagement, request a proposal

View the complete product marketing strategy study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/cardiac-pacemaker-marketing-strategy

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005852/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us