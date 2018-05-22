sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,215 Euro		+0,12
+0,39 %
WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,10
31,105
15:42
31,085
31,09
15:42
22.05.2018 | 15:34
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Result of AGM

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 22

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 22, 2018 at the Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW The Hague, The Netherlands. Resolutions 1-18 were carried and resolution 19 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
1Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts5,153,738,84098.5575,760,0001.455,229,498,84062.68%10,345,425
2Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report3,886,764,83274.781,311,138,45725.225,197,903,28962.31%41,918,978
3Appointment of Ann Godbehere 5,187,992,90199.1047,004,9360.905,234,997,83762.75%4,822,696
4Reappointment of Ben van Beurden5,205,090,60799.905,413,7740.105,210,504,38162.46%29,329,055
5Reappointment of Euleen Goh5,048,629,73896.49183,429,3963.515,232,059,13462.71%7,756,826
6Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday5,124,783,25398.3685,444,6471.645,210,227,90062.45%29,601,922
7Reappointment of Catherine Hughes 5,199,501,81499.7910,810,7600.215,210,312,57462.45%29,515,871
8Reappointment of Gerard Kleisterlee5,044,343,13696.87162,791,0413.135,207,134,17762.42%32,682,493
9Reappointment of Roberto Setubal5,167,672,38199.3036,595,4800.705,204,267,86162.38%35,535,041
10Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald5,111,836,66799.6020,747,2490.405,132,583,91661.52%107,228,335
11Reappointment of Linda G. Stuntz5,203,101,93999.867,213,2430.145,210,315,18262.45%29,485,907
12Reappointment of Jessica Uhl5,210,791,21599.5324,590,9120.475,235,382,12762.75%4,418,709
13Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm5,202,358,22699.857,609,9690.155,209,968,19562.45%29,812,421
14Reappointment of Auditors5,217,719,67599.819,742,6220.195,227,462,29762.66%12,375,457
15Remuneration of Auditors5,230,632,87699.924,329,7830.085,234,962,65962.75%4,849,317
16Authority to allot shares5,137,141,22798.1696,540,6081.845,233,681,83562.73%6,147,614
17Disapplication of pre-emption rights*5,187,202,02599.1544,252,4870.855,231,454,51262.71%8,312,170
18Authority to purchase own shares*5,137,518,86798.1994,959,9831.815,232,478,85062.72%7,312,193
19Shareholder resolution*268,063,7685.544,567,121,33494.464,835,185,10257.96%404,376,930

* Special resolution

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

STATEMENTS

RESOLUTION 2 - APPROVAL OF DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT

We welcome the broad shareholder support for our 2017 remuneration report. Shareholder discussions and voting outcomes in recent years, including the 92% of shareholders who voted in favour of our remuneration policy at last year's AGM, suggest that our policy and approach to executive remuneration are appropriate.

We work hard to actively solicit and react to all feedback from our shareholders, and hold an extensive engagement programme between a range of shareholders and senior management, including the Board. In these meetings we received a positive response to our decisions in respect of the execution of our policy for 2017 and its alignment with company performance. We also held constructive dialogue on, amongst other subjects, our strategy to thrive through the energy transition and its link to policy design.

Notwithstanding this, we also note that a number of shareholders voted against this year's report. We respect the range of opinions that shareholders have and acknowledge the resources they can access to exercise their stewardship. We will continue to engage constructively with our shareholders to reflect carefully on any feedback we receive from them and would particularly welcome the opportunity to work with proxy advisors more closely in the future, to better serve shareholder needs.

RESOLUTION 19 - SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION

We believe the vote is a clear and strong display of confidence in Shell's wide-ranging and progressive approach to leading though the energy transition. It demonstrates not only support for our industry-leading strategy, but also clear trust in the ability of Shell's management to implement it.

The transition towards a net-zero emissions energy system and a world where temperature increases are limited to less than 2C will unfold over several decades and will require concerted action by many, including Shell. We recognise there are many voices in the energy transition debate and we will continue to engage constructively as we implement our approach. But we must also recognise that the time for action is now … Shell is committed to playing its part and, with the clear and ongoing support of our shareholders, we will continue to take sensible steps to help tackle climate change and ensure we thrive through the energy transition.

May 22, 2018

Linda M. Szymanski

Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


© 2018 PR Newswire