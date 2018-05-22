Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2018) - Benchmark Botanics Inc. (CSE: BBT) (OTC Pink: BHHKF) (FSE: BBW) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") announces that its Chief Operating Officer will be presenting at the SGS Canada National Roadshow: Mitigate Risk and Build Your Cannabis Business in Toronto. This talk will happen on May 25th, 2018, coinciding with Benchmark's silver level sponsorship of the LIFT MJ Conference taking place May 25-27, 2018. More details and registration link below.

Along with other expert speakers from SGS, Calum Hughes, the Chief Operating Officer of Benchmark, will present a real-life case study on becoming a Canadian Licensed Producer. He will outline the actions taken to adhere to both ACMPR application and cultivation guidelines, including Benchmark's approach to GMP compliance.

Benchmark is also pleased to announce that they will be hosting a 20-foot by 30-foot booth at the LIFT MJ Conference. The Benchmark team will be available at booth 925. Benchmark is currently scheduling one-to-one meetings during the conference in their boardroom meeting room. Please reserve your spot by contacting Dave Burwell at dave@howardgroupinc.com.

Speaking Event Details

National Roadshow: Mitigate Risk and Build Your Cannabis Business

Friday, May 25, 2018

8 AM - 12 PM

InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel, Niagara Room

225 Front Street West, Toronto, ON

Registration Deadline

Thursday, May 24, 2018 (*No cost & space is limited) - click here to register.

For more details on the conference agenda and other aspects of the conference including reservations, please visit www.sgs.ca/en/events/2018/05/cannabis-roadshow.

LIFT MJ Conference Details: Benchmark will be in Booth 925. https://liftexpo.ca/

About SGS Canada:

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, we operate a network of more than 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Botanics, Inc. is: "Cannabis Redefined".

Benchmark is a publicly traded company based out of Vancouver, British Columbia that is positioned to provide financing, partnership and acquisition opportunities to licensed producers and ancillary businesses within the global cannabis industry.

In November 2017, the Company acquired its first subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc.

Operating in Peachland, B.C., Potanicals Green Growers possesses a Health Canada license to cultivate cannabis and is an Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes (ACMPR) Licensed Producer. In its first phase of operations, Potanicals is currently cultivating its 12,700 square foot PHASE I indoor production facility. Benchmark is actively pursuing opportunities to expand its cultivation capacity.

