Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 May 2018

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "company")

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Director/PDMR Vesting of Performance Share Plan ("PSP")

Awards under intu's PSP which were granted in 2013 to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs vested on 21 May 2018. The overall vesting percentage for the PSP was 19.2%.

The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the company's shares are set out in the following table:

Zero-Cost Option (no. of shares vested)¹ Shares

sold to meet tax and NI liability at £1.96 per share Shares Retained &

% of Issued Share Capital Total Holding & % of Issued Share Capital Executive Directors David Fischel 40,357 18,968 21,389 0.0016% 1,272,433 0.0939% Matthew Roberts 31,043 14,591 16,452 0.0012% 433,387 0.0320% PDMRs Hugh Ford3 12,808 6,020 6,788 0.0005% 102,043 0.0075% Susan Marsden 4,352 4,3522 0 0.0000% 26,973 0.0020% Trevor Pereira3 8,877 4,173 4,704 0.0003% 107,464 0.0079%

All Directors and PDMRs allowed the Jointly Owned Shares attached to the Zero-Cost Options to lapse. Susan Marsden opted to sell all vested shares. Mrs Susan Ford will be the registered owner of the 6,788 shares to be retained by Hugh Ford arising from the exercise of his Zero-Cost Option and Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 4,704 shares to be retained by Trevor Pereira arising from the exercise of his Zero-Cost Option, as set out above. Susan Marsden Group Company Secretary

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Fischel b) Position/status Chief Executive c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 196.0 40,357 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 21 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Matthew Roberts b) Position/status Chief Financial Officer c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 196.0 31,043 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 21 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Hugh Ford b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 196.0 12,808 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 21 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Susan Marsden b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 196.0 4,352 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 21 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Trevor Pereira b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 196.0 8,877 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 21 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Susan Ford b) Position/status PCA of Hugh Ford c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares transferred for no consideration from Hugh Ford c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 196.0 6,788 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 21 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)