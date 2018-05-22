Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, May 22
22 May 2018
intu properties plc ("intu" or the "company")
LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU
Director/PDMR Vesting of Performance Share Plan ("PSP")
Awards under intu's PSP which were granted in 2013 to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs vested on 21 May 2018. The overall vesting percentage for the PSP was 19.2%.
The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the company's shares are set out in the following table:
|Zero-Cost Option (no. of shares vested)¹
|Shares
sold to meet tax and NI liability at £1.96 per share
|Shares Retained &
% of Issued Share Capital
|Total Holding & % of Issued Share Capital
|Executive Directors
|David Fischel
|40,357
|18,968
|21,389
|0.0016%
|1,272,433
|0.0939%
|Matthew Roberts
|31,043
|14,591
|16,452
|0.0012%
|433,387
|0.0320%
|PDMRs
|Hugh Ford3
|12,808
|6,020
|6,788
|0.0005%
|102,043
|0.0075%
|Susan Marsden
|4,352
|4,3522
|0
|0.0000%
|26,973
|0.0020%
|Trevor Pereira3
|8,877
|4,173
|4,704
|0.0003%
|107,464
|0.0079%
All Directors and PDMRs allowed the Jointly Owned Shares attached to the Zero-Cost Options to lapse.
Susan Marsden opted to sell all vested shares.
Mrs Susan Ford will be the registered owner of the 6,788 shares to be retained by Hugh Ford arising from the exercise of his Zero-Cost Option and Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 4,704 shares to be retained by Trevor Pereira arising from the exercise of his Zero-Cost Option, as set out above.
Susan Marsden
Group Company Secretary
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|David Fischel
|b)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 May 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Matthew Roberts
|b)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 May 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Hugh Ford
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 May 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Susan Marsden
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 May 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Trevor Pereira
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 May 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Susan Ford
|b)
|Position/status
|PCA of Hugh Ford
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares transferred for no consideration from Hugh Ford
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 May 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Samantha Pereira
|b)
|Position/status
|PCA of Trevor Pereira
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares transferred for no consideration from Trevor Pereira
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 May 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)