Exchange electronic documents hassle-free with your trading partners and Epicor ERP

TIE Kinetix (Euronext Amsterdam: TIE), the leading provider of cloud-managed Business Integration, E-Commerce, Demand Generation, and Business Analytics services, announced today that it is a Gold sponsor of Epicor Insights 2018, the global customer conference of Epicor Software Corporation held May 21-24, 2018 at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville.

Epicor Insights 2018 is a great opportunity to learn about TIE Kinetix's electronic data interchange (EDI) and B2B Integration solutions (as part of its FLOW Partner Automation platform), fully integrated with Epicor ERP. Our EDI solution helps companies to fully automate, validate and seamlessly integrate the flow of business documents electronically throughout the supply chain in an easy and hassle-free manner.

"In doing business with trading partners and suppliers, our customers are increasingly confronted with the requirement to send business documents electronically via a secure, direct connection," said Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE Kinetix. "We offer a fully integrated solution combined with our FLOW Partner Automation platform that helps Epicor ERP customers lower costs, save time and reduce errors."

TIE Kinetix will be at booth #16 and kiosk #110 to help attendees learn more about lowering costs and saving time. During our two sessions on Wednesday May 23rd, we will share how leveraging Epicor EDI in the Cloud will help attendees grow their business and how EDI is made easy. Learn more online at https://tiekinetix.com/en/epicor-insights-2018

"We are thrilled to have TIE Kinetix join us for Epicor Insights 2018," said Vish Thirumurthy, global head of alliance ISV partners, Epicor Software. "With more than 3,000 users of our industry-specific ERP solutions in attendance, the conference is the perfect venue for TIE Kinetix to showcase tailored solutions that are complementary to our products."

About TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-Commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell, fulfill, and optimize online.

Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field-tested, state-of-the-art technologies, backed by 30 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business. TIE Kinetix is a public company and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.

More information is available on: www.TIEKinetix.com

Contacts:

TIE Kinetix N.V.

Patrick van Boom

T: +31-88-369-8000

E: info@TIEKinetix.com

W: www.TIEKinetix.com